How to Watch the Rangers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in baseball with 128 total home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .276 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (543 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.212).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 62 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .375 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 369 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Heaney heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Heaney is looking to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Gavin Williams (1-1) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Williams has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in four chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jordan Lyles
|7/7/2023
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Daniel Lynch
|7/8/2023
|Royals
|W 10-6
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|7/9/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-4
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jon Gray
|7/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Martín Pérez
|7/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|-
|7/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
