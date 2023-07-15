Scottie Scheffler will be among those playing the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom at The Renaissance Club from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has shot below par on 14 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five eight times and with a top-10 score in 13 of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round 12 times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

Scheffler has finished in the top five five times in his past five events.

Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner four times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Scheffler is aiming for his seventh consecutive top-five finish this week.

Scheffler will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 21 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 8 -12 273 2 21 13 16 $23.6M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Scheffler didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

Scheffler will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,340 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 93rd percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.75 strokes on those 48 holes.

Scheffler was better than 89% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Scheffler recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Scheffler had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.7).

Scheffler's 14 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that last outing, Scheffler's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Scheffler ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

