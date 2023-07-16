Cristian Javier gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 12th in MLB play with 110 total home runs.

Houston's .408 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (436 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

The Astros average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.262).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels rank third in Major League Baseball with 140 home runs.

Fueled by 300 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Los Angeles has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 461.

The Angels have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Angels rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Angels pitchers have a 1.375 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Monday, July 3 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Javier heads into the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier is trying to pick up his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Anderson (4-2) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing four hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 15 starts this season, Anderson has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Brown - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier -

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Patrick Sandoval Seth Lugo 7/7/2023 Dodgers L 11-4 Away Griffin Canning Tony Gonsolin 7/8/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Away Reid Detmers Alex Vesia 7/14/2023 Astros L 7-5 Home - J.P. France 7/15/2023 Astros W 13-12 Home Reid Detmers Framber Valdez 7/16/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Anderson Cristian Javier 7/17/2023 Yankees - Home Griffin Canning - 7/18/2023 Yankees - Home Patrick Sandoval - 7/19/2023 Yankees - Home - Carlos Rodón 7/21/2023 Pirates - Home Shohei Ohtani Johan Oviedo 7/22/2023 Pirates - Home Reid Detmers Osvaldo Bido

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.