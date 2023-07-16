Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-30) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at 1:35 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the ball to Kolby Allard and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30 ERA).

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 53 (67.9%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won 27 of its 37 games, or 73%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 513 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.64 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule