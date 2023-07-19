Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ryne Nelson and the Arizona DiamondbacksJuly 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 15 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .255.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 118th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Rosario has had an RBI in 24 games this year (29.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.258
|AVG
|.252
|.293
|OBP
|.324
|.503
|SLG
|.472
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|40/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
