Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .266.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Albies has had a hit in 63 of 93 games this season (67.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has an RBI in 37 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47.3% of his games this season (44 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.245
|AVG
|.290
|.306
|OBP
|.342
|.468
|SLG
|.568
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|33/15
|K/BB
|26/13
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
