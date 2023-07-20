The Atlanta Dream (12-8) are monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of a Thursday, July 20 game against the Connecticut Sun (15-6) at Mohegan Sun Arena, which begins at 11:30 AM ET.

The Dream won their most recent outing 82-73 against the Lynx on Tuesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray gives the Dream 17.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream in rebounding (7.5 per game), and puts up 14.5 points and 1.5 assists. She also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (sixth in the league).

Nia Coffey gets the Dream 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Haley Jones gives the Dream 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

