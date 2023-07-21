Michael Harris II -- 2-for-3 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Harris II is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 61.6% of his games this season (45 of 73), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 73), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with more than one RBI six times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (26 of 73), with two or more runs seven times (9.6%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .311 AVG .229 .359 OBP .279 .496 SLG .397 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 27/9 7 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings