Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (63-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

The probable starters are Allan Winans for the Braves and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 55 out of the 83 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 47-19, a 71.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 543 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

