The Atlanta Dream (12-8) will welcome in the Connecticut Sun (15-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sun

Pick ATS: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (162.5)

Dream vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread is 12-6-0.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Dream are 4-6 against the spread.

This year, 11 of Atlanta's 19 games have hit the over.

The Dream have a 172.1-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 9.6 more points than this game's point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are the third-best team in the WNBA in points scored (86.4 per game) but second-worst in points allowed (85.7).

Atlanta is the second-best squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (37.2) but second-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).

In terms of turnovers, the Dream are second-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.5 per game). And they are ranked sixth in forcing them (13.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.1). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 36%.

The Dream are fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.6%).

In 2023, Atlanta has attempted 28.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 71.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.9% of Atlanta's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 77.1% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.