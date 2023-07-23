Elina Avanesyan 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne Odds
Elina Avanesyan will play Elisabetta Cocciaretto next in the Ladies Open Lausanne quarterfinals. Avanesyan has +1100 odds to win this tournament at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.
Avanesyan at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 23-30
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Avanesyan's Next Match
On Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET, Avanesyan will meet Cocciaretto in the quarterfinals, after beating Chloe Paquet 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the previous round.
Avanesyan Stats
- Avanesyan is coming off a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 217-ranked Paquet in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Avanesyan is 24-15 over the past year, with no tournament victories.
- Avanesyan is 10-5 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.
- Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Avanesyan has played 21.3 games per match. She won 53.7% of them.
- Over the past year, Avanesyan has played 15 matches on clay, and 20.9 games per match.
- Avanesyan has won 47.6% of her return games and 58.8% of her service games over the past year.
- On clay over the past 12 months, Avanesyan has been victorious in 58.8% of her service games and 54.8% of her return games.
