In the middle round of Group A matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 25 at 1:30 AM ET, New Zealand will square off against the Philippines.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to see New Zealand take on the Philippines.

How to Watch New Zealand vs. the Philippines

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

New Zealand Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Norway July 20 W 1-0 Home Philippines July 25 - Home Switzerland July 30 - Away

New Zealand's Recent Performance

In its last match, New Zealand got a 1-0 win over Norway while taking eight shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Norway side's total.

Hannah Wilkinson scored in the match versus Norway.

Jacqui Hand has not scored a goal, but has recorded one assist for New Zealand in Women's World Cup play (one game).

So far in one Women's World Cup game, Wilkinson has scored one goal.

New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Erin Nayler #1

Ria Percival #2

Claudia Bunge #3

C.J. Bott #4

Michaela Foster #5

Malia Steinmetz #6

Ali Riley #7

Daisy Cleverley #8

Gabi Rennie #9

Annalie Longo #10

Olivia Chance #11

Betsy Hassett #12

Rebekah Stott #13

Katie Bowen #14

Paige Satchell #15

Jacqui Hand #16

Hannah Wilkinson #17

Grace Jale #18

Elizabeth Anton #19

Indiah Paige Riley #20

Victoria Esson #21

Milly Clegg #22

Anna Leat #23

The Philippines Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Switzerland July 21 L 2-0 Home New Zealand July 25 - Away Norway July 30 - Away

Philippines' Recent Performance

In its last game on July 21, the Philippines was defeated by Switzerland 2-0. Switzerland outshot the Philippines 20 to two.

Sofia Harrison had a team-high one shot in the squad's scoreless performance.

Philippines' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster