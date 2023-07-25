You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others on the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (10-7) for his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 19 starts this season.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 46 bases.

He has a slash line of .332/.409/.577 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and a walk.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 60 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .253/.360/.571 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Turner has 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 64 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .286/.355/.480 slash line on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 95 hits with 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.332/.522 so far this season.

Devers takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.