Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Read More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .254.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- In 64.6% of his games this year (64 of 99), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 49.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.236
|AVG
|.273
|.300
|OBP
|.337
|.451
|SLG
|.546
|19
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|31/15
|2
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
