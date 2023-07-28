Braves vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (64-36) against the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on July 28.
The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.86 ERA).
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Brewers Player Props
|Braves vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 87 games, or 64.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is 28-13 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 554.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|W 6-4
|Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Charlie Morton vs John Schreiber
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning
|August 1
|Angels
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|-
|TBA vs Chase Silseth
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.