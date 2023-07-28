Lauren Davis 2023 Citi Open Odds
Lauren Davis has a match versus Sloane Stephens coming up next in the Citi Open round of 32. Davis is +6600 to win at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
Davis at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Davis' Next Match
After defeating Ashlyn Krueger 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the qualification final, Davis will meet Stephens in the round of 32 on Monday, July 31 at 2:40 PM ET.
Davis Stats
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Davis beat No. 123-ranked Krueger, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.
- Davis has won one of her 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 26-19.
- Davis has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 20-11 on that surface.
- Davis has played 21.4 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On hard courts, Davis has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.
- Davis has won 33.9% of her return games and 62.1% of her service games over the past year.
- On hard courts, Davis, over the past year, has claimed 66.1% of her service games and 35.0% of her return games.
