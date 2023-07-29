The Detroit Tigers (46-58) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Miami Marlins (56-48) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Johnny Cueto (0-1) versus the Tigers and Beau Brieske.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cueto - MIA (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Brieske - DET (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto will get the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 3 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .900.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Beau Brieske

Brieske gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen five times this season.

In five appearances this season, he has a 4.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .261 against him.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.