Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Julio Teheran) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 99 hits, batting .256 this season with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 101 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.7% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 28 games this year (27.7%), homering in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Olson has an RBI in 44 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year (55 of 101), with two or more runs 19 times (18.8%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.278
|AVG
|.234
|.372
|OBP
|.348
|.636
|SLG
|.505
|32
|XBH
|22
|19
|HR
|14
|47
|RBI
|35
|57/29
|K/BB
|63/32
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran (2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
