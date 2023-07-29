Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .290 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 52 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.
- In 37.5% of his games this year (30 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.309
|AVG
|.270
|.364
|OBP
|.320
|.477
|SLG
|.394
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|32/12
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran (2-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 3.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.