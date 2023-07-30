On Sunday, Matt Olson (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Olson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (67 of 102), with multiple hits 26 times (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 27.5% of his games this year, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.1% of his games this season, Olson has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (21.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored at least once 56 times this year (54.9%), including 19 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .277 AVG .234 .370 OBP .348 .629 SLG .505 32 XBH 22 19 HR 14 48 RBI 35 59/29 K/BB 63/32 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings