Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (67-36) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (55-51) at Truist Park on Monday, July 31, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +180. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-8, 3.57 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.46 ERA)

Braves vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 90 times and won 59, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 18-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (72% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-4 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Angels this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

