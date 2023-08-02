The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .277.

Harris II has had a hit in 54 of 83 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.3%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this season (22.9%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .311 AVG .245 .354 OBP .297 .519 SLG .408 15 XBH 13 6 HR 5 16 RBI 14 27/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings