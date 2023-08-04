Kyle Hendricks gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs looking to slow down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 206 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .499 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .270 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (601 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.08 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Friday, May 5, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Fried has one quality start this season.

Fried heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his five appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Marcus Stroman 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester

