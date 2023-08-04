Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Cubs
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks while batting .235.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 30 games this season (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (35 of 90), with two or more runs six times (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|39
|.249
|AVG
|.217
|.322
|OBP
|.289
|.508
|SLG
|.427
|21
|XBH
|12
|13
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|21
|47/20
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (4-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.