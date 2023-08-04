The Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

Information on live coverage of today's MLB play is available for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (56-53) play the Atlanta Braves (69-37)

The Braves will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 25 HR, 64 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -170 +145 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (48-60) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45)

The Rays will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

TB Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -149 +127 9

The Cincinnati Reds (59-52) host the Washington Nationals (46-63)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.275 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.275 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

CIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -191 +161 10.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) face the Kansas City Royals (35-75)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.301 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.301 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.269 AVG, 19 HR, 64 RBI)

PHI Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -241 +198 9

The New York Yankees (57-52) play the Houston Astros (62-48)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.299 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)

HOU Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -143 +121 9

The Baltimore Orioles (67-42) play host to the New York Mets (50-58)

The Mets will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.235 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI)

BAL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -167 +141 9

The Boston Red Sox (57-51) play the Toronto Blue Jays (60-50)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 17 HR, 67 RBI)

BOS Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -158 +134 10

The Cleveland Guardians (53-56) play the Chicago White Sox (43-67)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -161 +137 8.5

The Texas Rangers (63-46) host the Miami Marlins (58-52)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.377 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -145 +123 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (56-54) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.223 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.223 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.279 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

MIN Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -130 +111 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60)

The Pirates will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.291 AVG, 16 HR, 63 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.291 AVG, 16 HR, 63 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -165 +140 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) play the Colorado Rockies (42-66)

The Rockies will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 56 RBI)

STL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -170 +145 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (56-54) face the Seattle Mariners (57-52)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 17 HR, 58 RBI)

SEA Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -120 +101 8

The San Diego Padres (54-55) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Juan Soto (.277 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.343 AVG, 22 HR, 76 RBI)

SD Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -111 -108 8.5

