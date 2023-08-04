On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (batting .412 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Angels.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.582) and OPS (1.002) this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 76.4% of his games this season (81 of 106), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (42.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this year (40 of 106), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored a run in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 25 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 48 .341 AVG .328 .438 OBP .400 .590 SLG .574 29 XBH 24 12 HR 13 34 RBI 30 34/37 K/BB 25/21 26 SB 25

