Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has an OPS of 1.008, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .587. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
  • He ranks third in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Acuna has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
  • He has homered in 21.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 107), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Acuna has driven home a run in 41 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
  • He has scored in 67 games this year (62.6%), including 25 multi-run games (23.4%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 49
.341 AVG .335
.438 OBP .404
.590 SLG .584
29 XBH 25
12 HR 13
34 RBI 31
34/37 K/BB 25/21
26 SB 25

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Assad (1-2) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up only one hit.
