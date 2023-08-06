Justin Steele gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average two home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 211 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (615 total).

The Braves are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (10-9 with a 3.62 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season heading into this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder - 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill

