As they ready for a game against the Indiana Fever (7-20), the Atlanta Dream (14-13) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6 at Gateway Center Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Dream are coming off of a 91-71 loss to the Mercury in their most recent game on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.6 2.2 3.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.6 9.7 1.5

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO

ESPN3 and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard posts 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in WNBA).

Cheyenne Parker leads her team in rebounds per game (6.9), and also posts 13.9 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, she puts up 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (sixth in the WNBA).

Nia Coffey posts 7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.8% from downtown (ninth in league) with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Haley Jones is putting up 4.1 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Dream vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -7.5 168.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.