Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .244 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 14.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (26.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.2%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .246 AVG .241 .280 OBP .313 .480 SLG .428 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 50/9 K/BB 39/15 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings