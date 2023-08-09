The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Matt Olson and Bryan Reynolds have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 215 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (633 total).

The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Fried is looking to record his third quality start of the year.

Fried is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Carlos Carrasco

