Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Pirates on August 9, 2023
The Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -179)
Fried Stats
- The Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has made six appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 23
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Padres
|Apr. 17
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 150 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.
- He's slashing .339/.422/.587 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 70 walks and 100 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .267/.373/.602 so far this season.
- Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with a double, six home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .267/.333/.458 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 82 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .258/.380/.396 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.