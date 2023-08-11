Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Murphy is batting .222 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In 31 games this year (38.3%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .284 AVG .264 .371 OBP .380 .520 SLG .529 19 XBH 17 8 HR 10 29 RBI 32 42/17 K/BB 36/19 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings