As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (14 matches), No. 35-ranked Laslo Djere and No. 86 Thanasi Kokkinakis will be matching up at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Check out the latest odds for the entire Western & Southern Open field at BetMGM.

Western & Southern Open Info

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 12

August 12 TV Channel:

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Western & Southern Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Corentin Moutet vs. Matteo Arnaldi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Arnaldi (-135) Moutet (+100) Daniel Altmaier vs. Christopher O'Connell Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET O'Connell (-125) Altmaier (-105) Maxime Cressy vs. Zhizhen Zhang Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Cressy (-135) Zhang (+100) Arthur Fils vs. Brandon Holt Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:15 AM ET - - Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Aslan Karatsev Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:20 AM ET - - Jordan Thompson vs. Alexandre Muller Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:20 AM ET - - Marton Fucsovics vs. Alexander Shevchenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:30 AM ET - - Aleksandar Vukic vs. Jason Kubler Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:30 PM ET - - Diego Schwartzman vs. Marcos Giron Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:35 PM ET - - Nuno Borges vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:40 PM ET - - Alexei Popyrin vs. Ilya Ivashka Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:50 PM ET - - Laslo Djere vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:50 PM ET - - Rinky Hijikata vs. Dusan Lajovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 PM ET - - Max Purcell vs. Luca van Assche Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 PM ET - -

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.