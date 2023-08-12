The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .231 with eight doubles, six home runs and five walks.

In 23 of 56 games this year (41.1%) Pillar has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.7%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1%.

He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .200 AVG .250 .245 OBP .265 .400 SLG .450 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 10 14/3 K/BB 20/2 2 SB 1

