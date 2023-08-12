Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (63-52) and Baltimore Orioles (71-45) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) to the mound, while Cole Irvin (1-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 42, or 56.8%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 16-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 61.5% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 528 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Orioles matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (55.4%) in those games.

This season, Baltimore has been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Baltimore scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (569 total, 4.9 per game).

The Orioles have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 5 @ Angels W 3-2 George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson August 6 @ Angels W 3-2 Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth August 8 Padres W 2-0 Logan Gilbert vs Nick Martínez August 9 Padres W 6-1 Emerson Hancock vs Yu Darvish August 11 Orioles W 9-2 Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson August 12 Orioles - George Kirby vs Cole Irvin August 13 Orioles - Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish August 14 @ Royals - Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer August 15 @ Royals - Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles August 16 @ Royals - Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh August 17 @ Royals - George Kirby vs TBA

Orioles Schedule