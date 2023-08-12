Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Pablo Lopez and the Twins going up against Taijuan Walker and the Phillies.

Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the calendar for August 12.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Allan Winans (0-0) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will look to Denyi Reyes (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

ATL: Winans NYM: Reyes 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) - ERA - - K/9 -

Cubs at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (13-3) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Chris Bassitt (11-6) when the teams play on Saturday.

CHC: Steele TOR: Bassitt 21 (121 IP) Games/IP 24 (139.2 IP) 3.12 ERA 3.87 8.4 K/9 8.4

TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (8-6) when the teams meet Saturday.

DET: Manning BOS: Bello 10 (53.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (108.2 IP) 4.89 ERA 3.64 6.6 K/9 7.5

BOS Odds to Win: -200

-200 DET Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-3) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Shawn Armstrong (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

CLE: Williams TB: Armstrong 9 (49.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (31.1 IP) 2.90 ERA 1.15 8.9 K/9 9.8

TB Odds to Win: -150

-150 CLE Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Sandy Alcantara (4-10) when the teams face off Saturday.

NYY: Cortes MIA: Alcantara 12 (63.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (149.1 IP) 4.97 ERA 4.34 9.5 K/9 7.5

Twins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (7-6) to the hill as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Walker (13-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

MIN: Lopez PHI: Walker 23 (141.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (126.2 IP) 3.81 ERA 4.05 11.0 K/9 7.4

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Andre Jackson (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

CIN: Williamson PIT: Jackson 15 (75.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (22.2 IP) 4.42 ERA 5.16 7.6 K/9 9.1

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 PIT Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-8) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

OAK: Medina WSH: Irvin 16 (79 IP) Games/IP 17 (84 IP) 5.47 ERA 5.04 9.0 K/9 7.3

WSH Odds to Win: -120

-120 OAK Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Cardinals at Royals Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (3-7) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (3-3) when the clubs face off Saturday.

STL: Matz KC: Ragans 24 (99 IP) Games/IP 20 (42 IP) 3.91 ERA 3.86 8.5 K/9 9.9

STL Odds to Win: -140

-140 KC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

Brewers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (1-1) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Jesse Scholtens (1-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

MIL: Woodruff CHW: Scholtens 3 (16.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (50 IP) 1.65 ERA 3.06 11.6 K/9 6.3

MIL Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHW Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-4) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Quintana (0-3) for the game between the teams Saturday.

ATL: Strider NYM: Quintana 23 (132.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (23.2 IP) 4.01 ERA 3.42 14.4 K/9 6.1

Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (8-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

LAA: Anderson HOU: France 20 (104.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (95 IP) 4.92 ERA 2.75 7.4 K/9 6.4

HOU Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Rich Hill (7-11) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zac Gallen (11-5) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

SD: Hill ARI: Gallen 23 (122 IP) Games/IP 24 (149.2 IP) 5.16 ERA 3.37 8.0 K/9 9.4

ARI Odds to Win: -150

-150 SD Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (6-3) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

TEX: Heaney SF: Cobb 22 (113 IP) Games/IP 21 (117.1 IP) 4.14 ERA 3.30 9.4 K/9 8.2

SF Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-3) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (7-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

COL: Lambert LAD: Gonsolin 19 (53.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (93.2 IP) 5.57 ERA 4.42 7.9 K/9 7.1

LAD Odds to Win: -300

-300 COL Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to George Kirby (10-8) when the teams face off on Saturday.

BAL: Irvin SEA: Kirby 16 (48 IP) Games/IP 22 (135.2 IP) 5.44 ERA 3.32 8.3 K/9 8.2

SEA Odds to Win: -160

-160 BAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

