Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 225 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (678 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Yonny Chirinos (5-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Chirinos is yet to record a quality start so far this year.

Chirinos is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb

