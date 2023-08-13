The Atlanta Braves (75-41) and the New York Mets (52-65) will square off on Sunday, August 13 at Citi Field, with Yonny Chirinos pitching for the Braves and Kodai Senga toeing the rubber for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-135). The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the urge to wager on the Braves' game against the Mets but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Mets with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 103 times and won 67, or 65%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 61-27 (winning 69.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (25%) in those games.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

