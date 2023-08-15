Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.571 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 185 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 123 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .276 with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Olson is batting .474 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 68.6% of his 118 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 30.5% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has an RBI in 57 of 118 games this year, with multiple RBI in 28 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 58.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.6%.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.397
|OBP
|.376
|.679
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|56
|RBI
|51
|61/37
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an 8.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .332 to opposing batters.
