Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 64 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|53
|.324
|AVG
|.261
|.372
|OBP
|.314
|.528
|SLG
|.399
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|17
|28/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|7
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.
