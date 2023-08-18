The WNBA slate on Friday will include Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (15-16) hosting the Chicago Sky (12-18) at Gateway Center Arena, with the matchup beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Atlanta took a loss by a final score of 86-65 versus Las Vegas last time out. The team was led by Allisha Gray's 19 points and Cheyenne Parker's 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. With Kahleah Copper leading the team with 17 points, Chicago ended up losing to Washington 83-76 in their last game.

Dream vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-125 to win)

Dream (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+105 to win)

Sky (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-1.5)

Dream (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Dream Season Stats

The Dream rank fifth in the WNBA with 82.3 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, ceding 84.2 points per game (third-worst in league).

Atlanta ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 36.0 rebounds allowed per game, but it has helped offset that by ranking third-best in the league pulling down 36.4 rebounds per contest.

The Dream haven't put up many dimes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.4 assists per contest.

Atlanta is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked).

With 6.8 three-pointers per game, the Dream rank eighth in the WNBA. They own a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 32.9% to opposing teams. It ranks fourth in the league by surrendering 7.3 threes per contest.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream have scored at a higher rate when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (84.9 at home versus 80.1 on the road), though they have allowed fewer points at home than away from home (83.6 opponent points per home game versus 84.8 on the road).

Atlanta rebounds better on the road than at home (36.8 RPG on the road, 35.8 RPG at home), and it allows its opponents to grab more boards in home games than in road games (36.1 at home, 35.9 on the road).

On average, the Dream rack up more assists on the road than they do at home (18.5 on the road, 18.3 at home). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Atlanta is committing more turnovers in home games (14.6 per game) than away (14.3), and is forcing more turnovers at home (13.3 per game) compared to on the road (13.1).

This year, the Dream average 7.7 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.1 on the road (making 38.6% from deep in home games compared to 30.7% on the road).

This year, Atlanta averages 7.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.4 on the road (while allowing 32.5% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.2% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-4).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Dream have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games).

Atlanta is 14-15-0 against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta is 6-6 against the spread.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dream have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

