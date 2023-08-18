Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a three-game series against Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 232 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 458 extra-base hits.

The Braves have an MLB-best .274 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (702 total, 5.9 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (13-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 217 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Strider has collected 14 quality starts this year.

Strider will look to collect his 23rd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider José Quintana

