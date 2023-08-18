Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, August 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .995, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .573. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is fifth in slugging.

In 91 of 120 games this year (75.8%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 52 of those games he had more than one (43.3%).

He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (25 of 120), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 75 games this season (62.5%), including 27 multi-run games (22.5%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .338 AVG .333 .437 OBP .407 .588 SLG .560 30 XBH 28 13 HR 14 36 RBI 37 35/40 K/BB 33/26 26 SB 29

