Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .282.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 86 of 121 games this season (71.1%), including 41 multi-hit games (33.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.3% of his games in 2023 (27 of 121), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (48 of 121), with two or more RBI 21 times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.5%.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.308
|AVG
|.256
|.370
|OBP
|.314
|.574
|SLG
|.463
|32
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|64/23
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 126 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Webb will try to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 8 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 17th, 1.080 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.
