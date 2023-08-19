Karolina Muchova (No. 17 ranking) will face Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, August 19.

In this Semifinal matchup against Muchova (+165), Sabalenka is favored to win with -210 odds.

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 19

Saturday, August 19 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 67.7% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Aryna Sabalenka +165 Odds to Win Match -210 37.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Karolina Muchova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In her last match at the Western & Southern Open, Muchova advanced over Marie Bouzkova via walkover.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Sabalenka beat No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Muchova has played 22.6 games per match in her 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Muchova has played an average of 21.9 games.

In the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played 63 total matches (across all court types), winning 58.0% of the games. She averages 21.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 57.2% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Muchova and Sabalenka have split 1-1. Muchova claimed their most recent clash on June 8, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

Sabalenka and Muchova have matched up in five total sets, with Sabalenka securing three of them and Muchova two.

Sabalenka has the upper hand in 63 total games versus Muchova, taking 32 of them.

Sabalenka and Muchova have squared off two times, and they have averaged 31.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

