Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Fried has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2 at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 66 walks and 74 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen 55 bases.

He's slashed .333/.418/.573 on the season.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .271/.380/.605 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (86 total hits).

He's slashing .299/.355/.531 on the year.

Flores brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run and two RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-1 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.