Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 20, 2023
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Fried Stats
- Max Fried (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.
- Fried has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 66 walks and 74 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen 55 bases.
- He's slashed .333/.418/.573 on the season.
- Acuna has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .271/.380/.605 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (86 total hits).
- He's slashing .299/.355/.531 on the year.
- Flores brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run and two RBI.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
