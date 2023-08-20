Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 13 against the Mets) he went 0-for-0.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has eight doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .235.

In 41.4% of his games this year (24 of 58), Pillar has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (27.6%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.9%) he had more than one.

In 17 games this year (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Braves Players vs the Giants

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .200 AVG .256 .245 OBP .279 .400 SLG .451 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 11 14/3 K/BB 20/3 2 SB 1

