The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.079 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .278 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 64.0% of his games this year (64 of 100), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .291 AVG .264 .348 OBP .317 .451 SLG .420 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 27 RBI 18 39/14 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

