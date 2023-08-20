Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .573.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- In 93 of 122 games this season (76.2%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 52 of those games he had more than one (42.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 26 games this season (21.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, Acuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 77 games this year, with multiple runs 27 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.430
|OBP
|.407
|.586
|SLG
|.560
|31
|XBH
|28
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|37/40
|K/BB
|33/26
|26
|SB
|29
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Giants allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- The Giants will look to Junis (3-3) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
